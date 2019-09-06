FOX NEWS:

Two health care providers and 28 people – including one of the provider’s CEOs, 13 doctors, five nurses and a social worker – were charged with involvement in a $115 million Medicare kickback scheme in California, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Amity Home Health Care was said to have bribed more than two dozen defendants with kickbacks disguised as payroll, phony medical directorships, “reimbursements,” “entertainment” or “gifts” so they would make referrals to Amity and hospice provider Advent Care, which in turn could bill for those services, prosecutors said. Amity Home Health Care is the largest home health care provider in the San Francisco Bay area, the DOJ said.

“The complaints allege a scheme for doctors, nurses and other medical care professionals to trade patients for cash,” U.S. Attorney David Anderson said. “This is the largest cash-for-patients scheme ever charged criminally in the Northern District of California.”

