At least two companies in British Columbia, Canada, say they’ve received exemptions from the federal government allowing them to produce and distribute cocaine, heroin, MDMA, or magic mushrooms.

But it’s not clear under what circumstances the companies will be able to sell the drugs, and B.C. Premier David Eby said he was “astonished” to hear the announcement.

On Thursday, Sunshine Earth Labs, a psychedelics manufacturer announced that Health Canada, a federal government agency, is allowing the company to legally produce and distribute the coca leaf and cocaine; MDMA; opium; morphine heroin and psilocybin, the active ingredient in shrooms. The company said it plans to “bring a safer supply of drugs to the global market.”

Meanwhile, cannabis extractions company Adastra announced it’s now legally allowed to both produce and distribute psilocybin and cocaine.

In a statement to CBC News, Health Canada said the companies will not be able to sell the substances to the public and that the licenses are for scientific and medical purposes.

Both companies claim they received amendments under Health Canada’s Dealer’s Licenses, which grant manufacturers, doctors, and researchers exemptions to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, allowing them to legally possess and make banned drugs.

In a news conference, Eby said the licenses were granted without consultation from the province.

