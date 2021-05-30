NY Post

Two people were killed and more than 20 wounded Sunday in a mass shooting outside a concert at a billiards hall in the Miami area where three attackers got out of a car and “shot indiscriminately into a crowd,” police said. “I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died,” according to a tweet from Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III. “These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.” Ramirez told CBS that the attack was a “targeted act of gun violence.” Eight people were taken to the hospital by medics and eight victims went via private means, according to a report. The shooting broke out just after midnight at a concert west of Miami Gardens, Ramirez said, according to the Miami Herald. Ramirez told the paper that a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up and three unidentified people stepped out with assault rifles and handguns and started firing into the crowd. Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levina Cava said she was “horrified” by the holiday weekend carnage. “Horrified and heartbroken by this start to the holiday weekend,” she tweeted. “I urge our community to be safe and smart. Please—don’t let any more lives end in senseless violence.”

