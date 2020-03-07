NBC Washington DC:

Two New Yorkers who recently attended a conference organized by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in D.C. have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed Friday.

The D.C. Department of Health says there is no identified risk to conference attendees at this point. When the visitors attended the conference, they were asymptomatic and not experiencing symptoms like fever or cough, the department said.

“All attendees and members of the public are urged to follow the well-established prevention tips like staying home if sick and calling ahead to a health provider if experiencing symptoms,” the health department said.

Read more at NBC Washington DC