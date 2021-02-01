SF Gate:

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery that left famed San Francisco private investigator Jack Palladino on life support, police said Sunday.

Palladino himself may have inadvertently helped detectives make the arrests after photographs were recovered from a camera the suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Palladino, who worked on high-profile cases ranging from the Jonestown mass suicides to celebrity and political scandals, suffered a head injury in the violent attack Jan. 28.

Lawrence Thomas, 24, of Pittsburg, and Tyjone Flournoy, 23, of San Francisco were jailed Sunday, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.

Palladino, 76, remained unconscious but received news of the arrests from his wife and fellow private detective Sandra Sutherland on Saturday night.

“I said, ‘Guess what Jack, they got the bastards, and it was all your doing,’” Sutherland told the Chronicle on Sunday.

