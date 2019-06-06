WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

More than 1 million new cases of sexually transmitted diseases pop up across the world every day, a figure that shows health officials have made little progress in curbing infections over the course of about five years.

“We’re seeing a concerning lack of progress in stopping the spread of sexually transmitted infections worldwide,” Dr. Peter Salama, the World Health Organization executive director for universal health coverage and life course, said in a statement. “This is a wake-up call for a concerted effort to ensure everyone, everywhere can access the services they need to prevent and treat these debilitating diseases.”

A study published online Thursday by the Bulletin of the World Health Organization found that 376 million new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and syphilis developed among people between the ages of 15-49 in 2016. Some of the cases may be multiple infections at the same time or re-infections among the same people. The infections are curable with medicines, but people don’t become immune after being treated.