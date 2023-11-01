19 squatters arrested after destroying Florida motel, allegedly causing $15K in damages: ‘Really atrocious scene’

Florida authorities arrested 19 squatters last week after they allegedly destroyed a vacant motel, creating a “really atrocious scene” and causing $15,000 in damages.The squatters were charged with trespassing at a former Budget Inn in Gainesville where police have responded to dozens of times in the past, WCJB reported. “This time there were a lot of people there, a lot of damage to the facilities.

They had broken into the utilities. There was an enormous amount of drug paraphernalia and alcohol,” county spokesperson Mark Sexton told the Gainesville Sun.“It was just a really atrocious scene that we found.”It took three hours for the local sheriff’s department to clear 36 rooms, including some that were barricaded from the inside, the newspaper reported.

