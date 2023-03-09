The family of a child who died of a fentanyl overdose while staying in a Florida Airbnb rental is suing the property owner, the property manager, and a previous tenant for wrongful death, according to the lawsuit.

The family of Enora Lavenir, who was 19 months old, rented a Wellington, Florida, property through Airbnb in August 2021. A lawsuit brought by the child’s mother, Lydie Lavenir, claims the day after the family checked in, she found her daughter “unresponsive and foaming at the mouth.”

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity, and the timing of the child’s death pointed conclusively to her exposure to the drug occurring at the property, per the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said, between July and August, the property was being used for parties. It also claimed a party of 11 adults had checked in just days before the Lavenirs visited.

Aaron Kornhouser, who is named as a defendant in the suit, allegedly “brought, and/or knowingly permitted others to bring, illicit drugs to the subject premises.” Fentanyl is named among the drugs the party is believed to have possessed while staying at the residence.

