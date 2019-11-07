BREITBART:

Nearly twenty Berlin police were said to have been brutally attacked by far-left Antifa extremists during a demonstration in one of the city’s strongholds for leftist extremism.

The unidentified Antifa members attacked police in the Friedrichshain area, throwing heavy paving stones at the officers along with bottles and other projectiles, with a total of 19 officers injured during the rioting, Focus reports.

The demonstration, which was against the removal of far-left activists from properties, such as the infamous Rigaer 94 building which they continue to occupy, began in the early evening in Kreuzberg and Neukölln and eventually ended up in Friedrichshain.