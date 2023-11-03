WATCH: IDF Uncovers, Destroys Hamas Tunnels in Gaza

The elite Yahalom (Diamond) combat engineering unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been busy finding and destroying Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip as part of an operation that could take many months.As Breitbart News reported Thursday:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is beginning to tackle the challenge of Hamas’s underground tunnel network, in which it hides terrorists, weapons, supplies — and hostages. There are hundreds of miles of Hamas tunnels underneath Gaza, often built with supplies that were supposed to be used for civilian construction and humanitarian aid. Some tunnels were built through the use of child slave labor, leading to the deaths of Palestinian children. And, as critics have noted, none of the tunnels offer bomb shelters for Palestinian civilians — only terrorists.

In a statement, the IDF said:Soldiers of the Yahalom Unit, in cooperation with combat engineers from Battalion 7107, the Armored Corps, the Nahal Brigade and the Negev Brigade exposed and neutralized Hamas’ terror tunnels during special operations inside the Gaza Strip.The troops uncovered tunnel shafts, rigged them with explosives and neutralized the tunnels. The IDF also released more evidence that Hamas is hoarding fuels in the tunnels, in particular below the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where it also hides Hamas terrorists and weapons:The IDF has killed hundreds of terrorists thus far in Gaza, losing 22 of its own soldiers.