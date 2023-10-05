18-year-old suspect in custody over random knife slaying of NYC activist: sources

Here’s the community activist’s encounter with the guy who killed him last night. How many priors did the killer have?

pic.twitter.com/JrJtkh5H5y — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) October 3, 2023

The 18-year-old man suspected in the grisly random stabbing death of a beloved Brooklyn social justice activist was taken into custody Thursday morning as cops recovered a knife and the sweatshirt the perp is believed to have worn during the early-morning slaying, law enforcement sources said.The person of interest, identified as Brian Dowling, was nabbed when NYPD officers executed a search warrant at a home on Lafayette Avenue near Malcolm X Boulevard — just down the block from where Ryan Carson, 32, was knifed to death early Monday as his girlfriend watched, sources told The Post.Cops were searching for clothing allegedly worn by the suspect during the caught-on-camera attack — and found both Dowling and his dark Champion sweatshirt, seen in the video of the attack, inside the apartment, the sources said.Cops also found a knife in the apartment, and will be working to determine if it was the murder weapon, sources said.

READ MORE