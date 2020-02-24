Breitbart:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in South Texas seized more than $18 million worth of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in a single drug smuggling incident. Rio Grande Valley Sector officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility observed a tractor-trailer approaching from Mexico for entry inspection before entering the United States, according to information obtained from CBP officials in South Texas. The officers referred the driver of the rig hauling a shipment of fresh broccoli to a secondary inspection station for further scrutiny.

