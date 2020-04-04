AOL.com:

Even though the number of reported coronavirus cases around the world passed the one million mark on Thursday afternoon, there are still a small number of nations which have reported no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to data collected by John Hopkins University, 18 out of the 193 United Nations-member countries claim to be coronavirus-free.

They are Comoros, Kiribati, Lesotho, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, North Korea, Palau, Samoa, Sao Tome and Principe, the Solomon Islands, South Sudan, Tajikistan, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Yemen.

While some of them are likely to not report any cases — such as hermetically isolated North Korea, as well as war-torn Yemen and South Sudan — others could indeed have been spared of the pandemic which has killed more than 55,000 since the first case was registered on Nov. 17 in Hubei, China.

