Shock Video: Cop Rams Patrol Car Into Female Suspect Firing Gun in Busy Intersection

A suspect wildly brandishing a firearm while walking around a busy intersection was neutralized when an officer struck her with a patrol car in New York this week, according to reports. The shocking incident unfolded just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in Bellmore, a hamlet on Long Island. Police were alerted about a female suspect shooting a gun into the air and pointing it at passing vehicles, News 12 reports.

Bellmore ny moments ago pic.twitter.com/qVYHEwStPU — Master of the Pines (@SalD0727) August 15, 2023

Footage captured by a witness has been circulating on social media. “She was in the street and then she came more toward the sidewalk and then she got in the middle of the road and that’s when she started waving the gun,” a witness explained. The suspect can be seen aiming a pistol at various targets before pointing it at her own head as a Nassau County patrol car races toward her. The cop manages to clip the woman’s leg with the vehicle, knocking her to the ground.