Former Democrat New Hampshire lawmaker Rep. Stacie Laughton, born Barry Charles Laughton Jr., 39, was arrested on four felony counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images on Thursday.

Laughton, a self-identified transgender woman, was arrested just days after his former romantic partner, 38-year-old Lindsay Groves, a former child daycare employee, was arrested and arraigned on federal counts of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

As the Boston Herald reported:

The Nashua Police, which also disseminated a press release on Groves’ arrest, announced Laughton’s arrest late Thursday evening. While police indicated to local media that the two cases are related, the details were sparse. The affidavit filed in Grove’s case alleges that she at least texted to an unidentified “Person 1” four images — four also being the number of counts against Laughton — of nude children, both boys and girls, who she worked with at the daycare center. The details suggest that Laughton is “Person 1” in the federal affidavit, but no law enforcement source has confirmed this.

Federal prosecutors allegedly recovered over 2,500 texts between Groves and Laughton, which included messages about, and the transfer of, explicit photos Groves took of children while working at Creative Minds Daycare in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

Sergeant John Cinelli of the Nashua Police Department said the investigation began Tuesday when officers “spoke with reporting parties that indicated Laughton distributed sexually explicit images of children.”

