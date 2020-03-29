KRON4 – San Jose:

Governor Gavin Newsom said Saturday that Los Angeles received 170 broken ventilators from the national stockpile.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States — where it has the most cases in the world — local, state and federal governments have been working together to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

“Rather than complaining, we put them on a truck, drove them up overnight, and had @Bloom_Energy get to work fixing them,” Newsom tweeted. “Monday they’ll be back in LA — fixed. That’s the spirit of CA.”

