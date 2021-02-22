Newsbreak:

A manhunt is on for a 17-year-old boy who Montgomery County authorities say shot five people, killing one, inside of an East Norriton Township bowling alley . The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office identified Jamel Barnwell of Upper Darby, Delaware County, as the suspect in Saturday night’s shooting at Our Town Alley.

Authorities said Barnwell fatally shot 29-year-old Frank Wade of Philadelphia and wounded four others in the incident. An arrest warrant has been issued for the teen, who is facing a first-degree murder charge.

“He can’t have a gun and he did. You’ve seen it in the pictures,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said during a video news conference Sunday. “We saw it in the surveillance video last night. This is an ongoing problem. This is the mechanism of death. Far too many weapons out there right now.”

Authorities said surveillance video shows Barnwell and three other people entering the bowling alley at 6:39 p.m. on Saturday and two minutes later, the suspect is seen handing his cellphone to one of the other men with who he entered the establishment.

According to the DA, a physical altercation began between Barnwell, Wade and others at 6:42 p.m. That’s when, authorities said, Barnwell pulled a gun and fired 15 shots, striking Wade and five other people. All of the victims are related, according to Steele.

Barnwell also shot Wade while he was already on the ground, Steele said.

An autopsy revealed that Wade died from gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The four other gunshot victims — ages between 18 and 31 — are recovering from their injuries, authorities said.

It’s unclear at this point of the investigation if Barnwell and Wade have had previous altercations. Barnwell’s cellphone was left at the scene. Inside the phone, there were photos of him.

“The weapon used in this homicide was 45 caliber with an extended mag,” Steele said.

Our Town Alley is a popular spot for families close to the East Norriton area. Officials said there were between 50 to 75 people inside the bowling alley at the time of the shooting.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic. There is a window at the bowling alley boarded up. Officials said a father threw a barstool through the glass in order to get his kids out once the gunfire began.

