CBS PHILADELPHIA:

Philadelphia police say a 45-year-old man was assaulted by 17 juveniles between the ages of 12 and 18 at a public pool on Monday night. The assault happened at Vogt Playground in the city’s Mayfair section.

The incident has the neighborhood on edge after the father of a lifeguard was attacked by a group of teens. Now, police are hoping to find the 17 kids responsible.

“First started out as a one-on-one altercation and then like 30 people were fighting over there,” Mayfair resident Patty Gift said.

It may have looked like that many kids, but according to police, 17 girls and boys assaulted a 45-year-old man at Vogt Playground in Mayfair just after 7:15 p.m. Monday night.