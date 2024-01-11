16K Chinese Migrants Apprehended by Border Patrol Since October

Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 16,000 Chinese migrants who crossed the border between ports of entry since the new fiscal year began on October 1, according to unofficial reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This number is nearly two-thirds of the Chinese migrants apprehended during the entire Fiscal Year 23, which ended on September 30.

Since October 1, 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended approximately 15,800 Chinese nationals who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry, the report indicates. Official reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection reveal the apprehension of 9,844 migrants in October and November. This leaves nearly 6,800 who were apprehended since December 1, 2023.

Since President Joe Biden took office on January 21, 2021, the apprehension of Chinese migrants illegally entering the U.S. rose from single digits per month to thousands per month. In February 2021, Biden’s first full month in office, agents apprehended only nine Chinese migrants. That number began to steadily rise to dozens per month in FY21 to hundreds per month in FY22 to thousands per month in FY23 and FY24.

The nearly 6,800 Chinese migrants apprehended since December 1, 2023, more than doubles the annual apprehension rate of any year before the Biden administration in Border Patrol reports dating back to 2007.

The chart below shows the dramatic rise in Chinese migrant apprehensions since the Biden administration began in January 2021.

