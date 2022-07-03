Breitbart

Police found a huge number of suspected fentanyl pills tucked inside a spare tire in Phoenix, Arizona, during a recent investigation. Authorities said officers performing the illegal drug investigation Wednesday made the discovery near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Fox 10 reported Friday. Fentanyl was described as a synthetic opioid, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“Some drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA. This is because it takes very little to produce a high with fentanyl, making it a cheaper option,” the institute continued:

This is especially risky when people taking drugs don’t realize they might contain fentanyl as a cheap but dangerous additive. They might be taking stronger opioids than their bodies are used to and can be more likely to overdose.

Like heroin, morphine, and other opioid drugs, fentanyl works by binding to the body’s opioid receptors, which are found in areas of the brain that control pain and emotions. After taking opioids many times, the brain adapts to the drug, diminishing its sensitivity, making it hard to feel pleasure from anything besides the drug.

