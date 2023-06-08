High school students will learn about the causes of racial inequality and discuss reparations for slavery as part of a new “reparations math” curriculum developed by the creators of the controversial 1619 Project.

The 1619 Project Education Network, overseen by the Pulitzer Center, released the outline for “Reparations Math and Reparations History” on May 8.

“Students apply math skills, research into historical wealth gaps in the U.S., and an analysis of different reparations models to an investigation into whether or not reparations should be paid to the descendants of enslaved people in the U.S.,” the network’s website states.

The concepts in question are designed to be taught over the course of three to four school weeks, or approximately 15 class periods, according to the proposal.

Objectives include analyzing “the way that the sugar industry, and other industries that grew as a result of slave labor, have led to a wealth gap for African Americans,” and for students to “evaluate whether they think reparations should be paid to descendants of enslaved people.”

The reparations math curriculum infuses ideology into teaching the subject, said Carol Swain, former professor of law and political science at Vanderbilt University and currently a distinguished senior fellow for constitutional studies at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

