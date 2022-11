A Jewish cemetery in a Chicago suburb was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, local media reported on Monday.

At least 16 headstones were painted with Swastikas and another 23 were defaced at the Am Echod cemetery in Waukegan, Illinois. The message “Kanye Was Rite” was spray-painted on one headstone that marked the grave of a husband and wife.

“We have no words for this depravity and evil,” watchdog group StopAntisemitism tweeted.

