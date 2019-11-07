NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Large, man-made traps that once snared mammoths have been discovered in Mexico.

Anthropologists in Mexico claim they have located two massive, dug pits dating back about 15,000 years ago that were used to trap the large beasts, reported The Associated Press.

Scientists at Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History explained that the pits were found while excavating a parcel of land set to be utilized as a garbage dump.

Amazingly, the traps — located in the neighborhood of Tultepec, just north of Mexico City — were filled with bones from at least 14 mammoths.

Some of the animals were apparently butchered, reported The AP, and the pits were roughly six feet deep and 75 feet wide.