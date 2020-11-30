RT.com:

Massive crowds gathered in central London on Saturday to protest lockdown measures designed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and police followed through on their promise to arrest demonstrators, leading to multiple clashes.

Ahead of the protest, Metropolitan Police released a statement warning anyone planning to travel to King’s Cross that current lockdown measures do not permit massive crowds.

“Ahead of a planned protest on Saturday, 28 November, the Met is urgently reminding those looking to attend that protest is not currently a permitted exemption to the prohibition on gatherings under the current Coronavirus regulations,” they said.

Anyone gathered, they warned, “risks enforcement action by officers.”

Police revealed later on Saturday that scuffles with protesters led to 155 arrests, many for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Footage from the event showed officers clashing with and arresting protesters, many of whom were not wearing masks. Officers would at times create a wall as arrests were being made to prevent other protesters from getting closer.

Police have smashed through the barriers into the peaceful freedom march in London and started arresting people. #londonprotest #metpolice pic.twitter.com/WFdlQaD0N9 — jay (@jay2864) November 28, 2020

Anti Lockdown Protest London 28th November… pic.twitter.com/oun7hjEYPX — Taxi Driver… (@appseyes) November 28, 2020

MORE VIDEOS at RT.com