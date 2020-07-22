15 wounded in Chicago funeral home shooting – ‘Attendees exchanged gunfire’ (Video)

CBS News – Chicago:

Fifteen people were wounded in a shooting at a funeral home in Chicago on Tuesday, police said. A person of interest was being interviewed by law enforcement, but there are multiple suspects, according to the police.

Six victims were in serious condition in area hospitals and the rest were hospitalized in good condition, police said. One was treated at the scene. They ranged in age from 21 to 65.

Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said a black vehicle approached a funeral home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood where a memorial service was taking place when people in the vehicle began firing.

Carter said that “The funeral attendees exchanged gunfire with the attackers.”

At least one was apparently an innocent bystander. Family members at a hospital told CBS Chicago she lives next to the funeral home and was outside for a cigarette break and got caught in the gunfire. She was fighting for her life Tuesday night, her relatives said.

At the funeral home, a woman with blood on her jeans told CBS Chicago she didn’t know whose blood it was.

Sources told CBS Chicago the shooting was a planned ambush outside the funeral home. The funeral was for Donnie Weathersby, who was shot and killed July 14, CBS Chicago’s Charlie De Mar reports.

