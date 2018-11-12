HISTORY HIT:

The First World War is infamous for its colossal numbers of deaths, interminably long battles and unashamedly vicious methods of waging war. This list gives some concrete figures to highlight the true extent of the destruction of the First World War.

The figures include not only the dead but also the wounded and prisoners of war. With the huge numbers of people involved there are, of course, difficulties in calculating precise numbers. Despite the occasional imprecision of First World War record keeping however these figures still provide a powerful illustration of the appalling effects of the war.

15. Battle of Arras

9 April–16 May 1917 – 278,000 casualties

14. Battles of Tannenberg & Masurian Lakes

26–30 August 1914 & 7–14 September 1914 – 347,000 casualties

13. Second Battle of the Aisne

16 April – 9 May 1917 – 355,000 Casualties

12. Battle of Kolubara

16 November – 16 December 1914 – 405,000 casualties

11. Gallipoli campaign

25 April 1915 – 9 January 1916 – 470,000 casualties

10. First Battle of the Marne

6–12 September 1914 – 519,000 casualties