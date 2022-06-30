Dr. Savage,

As a long time listener and Fan, I wanted to add my comment on your utterly brilliant podcast-‘His first Abortion’, to others who have commented.

In that, I wanted to ‘explain’ why you received ‘Next to Nothing’-(Your You Tube Comment) on this podcast, in my opinion.

I’m not blowing smoke up anything here, just being honest and overly observational. This particular Podcast was actual, *too good.

Remember the movie, ‘Fatal Attraction’? The Glenn Close/Michael Douglas Movie from the 80s? I remember many observers of that Movie said many who watched it in the the first time where so stunned by the authentic nature of the Movie that they left stunned without any reaction.

That Movie now is Considered a CLASSIC. The Raw unapologetic representation of lust and the consequence of it is now Considered ‘Near perfection’ in Cinematic history.

That’s exactly what I think happen with your Podcast.

In plain English. *You blew us away*. This particular Podcast was the utter definition of ‘Physiological Nudity’.

It was BRILLANT. RAW. INTENSE. *And, HUMAN.

Thank You Dr. Savage, for your humanity and unbelievable ability to show ‘true self’.

Your ability to show your past without hesitation is greatly appreciated. You are Brillant Sir, and a personal Hero of mine.

A Fan,

William Lee-(Premium Subscriber)

BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER AND BE ABLE TO SEND YOUR COMMENTS STRAIGHT TO SAVAGE!