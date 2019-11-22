REASON.COM:

Authorities arrested a 14-year-old white male student at Naperville High School in Naperville, Illinois, and charged him with committing a hate crime.

What the teen did was genuinely bad: He took a picture of a black classmate and posted a “slave for sale” ad on Craigslist. The school suspended him, and it was right to do so.

But now the police are involved, and the teen faces two felony hate crime charges as well as a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

The teen was in court on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune:

Prosecutors called the allegations “serious and aggravating,” and said the alleged actions put the victim’s safety at risk. The hate crime counts are juvenile felonies and the disorderly charge is a misdemeanor.

[Defense attorney Harry] Smith said the student is serving an in-school suspension and his client and the victim have a meeting scheduled before the school principal where the youth will formally apologize. Smith described the pair as friends.

State’s Attorney Robert Berlin issued a statement Wednesday in which he called the allegations “beyond disturbing.”

“Hate crimes have no place in our society and will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” Berlin said. “Anyone, regardless of age, accused of such disgraceful actions will be charged accordingly.”

For the authorities to charge someone with a hate crime, there must be an underling crime. Simply holding or expressing hateful views is not illegal—indeed, it is protected by the First Amendment. Prosecutors can consider hate crime charges only when hate is the motivating factor in the commission of a crime, such as assault or vandalism.