Pictured – Habib Rehman, General Secretary of the Atlantic City Merchants’ Association

Press of Atlantic City:

A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both from Atlantic City, were charged Friday in connection with the death of a Boardwalk shop owner Thursday night.

Mehmood Ansari died Thursday night after an altercation with the two juveniles, authorities said.

Ansari was 65 and owned City Souvenirs for more than 30 years, according to his sons Asif and Kashif Ansari.

Asif and Kashif tearfully remembered their father Friday afternoon during a protest held by the Atlantic City Merchants Association outside the store.

“He was the heart of Atlantic City,” Asif said. “Everybody loved him. He did good things for his city, and he wanted to do so much more.”

The protest drew a crowd of nearly 100 store owners, community members and elected officials.

Attendees gathered to mourn Ansari while demanding more protection from city officials and law enforcement.

“He was (an) uncle to me, he was just like a father, for 25 years,” Habib Rehmen, secretary of the merchant association, told the crowd. “He was killed by hatred, by the lack of the protection from the local city, you call it security? You call it police? We don’t give a damn what you call, he was killed here yesterday.”

Amer Kashmiri, president of the merchants association, said the Boardwalk’s store owners have complained to the city multiple times about harassment and theft.

The teen perpetrators have not been identified by name.

More at Press of Atlantic City