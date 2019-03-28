BREITBART

A growing number of House Republicans are calling on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to step down from his post as House Intelligence Committee chairman, citing his claims for the last two years that he had evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. Schiff repeatedly suggested on cable news shows, in hearings, and on Twitter, that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. His tweets received thousands of retweets and likes. On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr announced that Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not find collusion, conspiracy, or coordination. On Twitter alone, here are 14 of Schiff’s tweets over the last two years asserting there was evidence of collusion, or that the president’s campaign colluded with Russia.

