NY Post

A teen gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, killing 21 people — including 18 kids and three adults — before he was shot dead by police in one of the deadliest school slaughters in US history, officials said.

The shooter, identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, allegedly shot his grandmother before heading to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with two assault rifles around 11:32 a.m. local time, according to officials.

The crime spree — eerily evocative of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting that left 26 dead — took place just two days from the end of the school year and sent parents scrambling in a mad search for their children.

“This is just evil,” Rey Chapa, whose nephew attends the school that hosts 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders, told the New York Times. “I’m afraid I’m going to know a lot of these kids that were killed.”

Read more at the NY Post