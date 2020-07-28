New York Post:

Fourteen members of a Texas family have tested positive for the coronavirus following a party last month, with one dead and another on life support, according to a report.

Tony Green, the Dallas man who hosted the party and believed the global pandemic was a hoax, called the cluster of infections “a harsh lesson in the reality of COVID-19,” NBC News reported.

“In great haste, I began prognosticating the alphabet soup about this ‘scamdemic,’” Green said in a column in the Dallas Voice. “I believed the virus to be a hoax. I believed the mainstream media and the Democrats were using it to create panic, crash the economy and destroy Trump’s chances at re-election.”

“I am calling myself out first, but now this is personal, and I fell on my sword,” he wrote. “And I promise you, if we continue being more worried about the disruption to our lives than we are about stopping this virus, not one American will be spared.”

Green’s epiphany followed a June 13 party to celebrate the birth of a grandson in the family.

Green, 43, who says he is “a gay conservative,” hosted the party with his partner — where neither they nor their parents wore masks. The following day Green woke up feeling sick, and within two days so were his partner and his parents.

Within days, his mother-in-law and sister-in-law also got sick, as did the parents of the newborn who was the reason for the bash.

