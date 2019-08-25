DC Dirty Laundry:

Neither the Nimitz or new Ford-class carriers can support the new F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters on long-term deployments without expensive modifications to the ships. I guess the design crew over at Lockheed Martin never met with the folks designing the Ford-class carriers.

One would think that at least the new 14-billion-dollar Ford-class carriers would have been designed with the new aircraft in mind, but they have the same problem as the older carriers. The Navy is kind of cagey about the modifications needed, but they have something to do with classified spaces and modified jet-blast deflectors.

The Navy brass has assured Congress that it’s not a big deal, and no “major” redesign will be necessary. Of course, they also assure these same guys they could build these carriers for the 11.5 billion dollars budgeted!

The boys on the hill aren’t happy with the Navy brass.