Over a dozen suspects tied to the spate of nearly a dozen smash-and-grab robberies in Los Angeles were busted but then quickly released due to zero-bail policies, which has left the LAPD’s top cop frustrated.

The 14 arrests followed a “rash” of 11 “flash-mob type” raids in which nearly $350,000 in goods was swiped in just 10 days in the City of Angels last month, with the last on Nov. 28, LAPD chief Michel Moore said Thursday.

“All of the suspects taken into custody are out of custody,” Moore complained, blaming “zero-bail criteria” for the release of all but one, who was a juvenile.

“There’s criminal elements that are recognizing that condition and are capitalizing on it,” he warned of crooks emboldened by the soft-touch approach.

