GET OUT NOW: Russia issues chilling warning for Ukrainians to flee parts of Kyiv NOW as Putin blitzes Holocaust memorial

RUSSIA today issued a chilling warning for Ukrainians to flee parts of Kyiv NOW ahead of another massive bombardment.

At least five people were killed after Russian missiles rained down on the city, hitting a Holocaust memorial and the biggest TV mast in the Ukrainian capital.

The attack on the Babyn Yar memorial, the site of one of the Nazis’ deadliest individual war crimes, sparked outrage across Ukraine.

Between September 29 and 30, 1941, the Nazis and their collaborators murdered more than 33,000 Jews, dumping their bodies in a ravine.

It was the largest single massacre in the history of the Holocaust up to that point.

Decrying Russia’s apparent indiscriminate targeting of a non-military site in Kyiv, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted: “To the world: what is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar?

“At least 5 killed. History repeating…”