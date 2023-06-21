Just the News.com

NCES Commissioner said the pandemic potentially “accelerated” the drop.

Students aged 13 years old have had a never-before-seen decline in math skills as well as a notable downfall in reading, according to a brand new data assessment from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). The Nation’s Report Card’s Long-Term Trend data found that students in 2023 tested in mathematics on par with the average score from 1990, the “largest declines ever recorded” in math, according to the NCES press release. Reading levels for 2023 were just a point above the average in 1971, and came out as the same average (256) scored in 1975. From 2012-2020, reading skills dropped a total of three points. That number has fallen by four additional points in the last three years alone. Mathematics skills declined five points in the former span, and plunged a whopping nine points in the three years after. A statistician for NCES, Grady Wilburn, told Just the News it’s “fair to say” things like lockdowns and lack of resources could bear blame for “some of the declines,” but not all, since “both math and reading were experiencing declines pre-Covid.” NCES Commissioner Peggy Carr also said in a Zoom press conference that the COVID-19 pandemic “may have accelerated” the decline.

