NEW YORK POST:

The 13-year-old girl who was shot and killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California on Sunday has been identified.

Keyla Salazar, of San Jose, was one of three people who died at the hands of suspected gunman Santino William Legen during his evening rampage, officials said.

She was identified on Monday by the Santa Clara County Coroners Office.

A GoFundMe page was set up by friends of the Salazar family to help with their “heartbreaking loss.” The account is being managed by the local South County Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram car dealership, which confirmed its connection to the young girl in a phone call with The Post.

“Yes, we’re doing it for the family,” a worker said.

The identities of the three victims killed in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting have now all been made public.