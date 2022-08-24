A 13-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal beating of yellow cab driver Kutin Gyimah in Queens earlier this month.

The teen, who was charged with gang assault and theft of services, became the fourth suspect busted in the deadly Aug. 13 attack on the 52-year-old victim.

Police are still looking to charge another young female suspect.

Gyimah, a married father of four, was ganged up on by a group of five assailants who hopped out of his taxi without paying in the Rockaways.

He chased them down on foot before he was attacked.

