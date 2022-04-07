NBC NEW YORK:

A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly the “main aggressor” in the violent robbery of a 76-year-old woman who tried to fend off three people as they fought to get in the front door of her Bronx apartment building earlier this week has been arrested, a police source with direct knowledge of the case said Wednesday.

The girl is accused of robbery and assault in Monday’s hip-fracturing attack on the woman at her Pelham Bay building, near Roberts and Hobart avenues, weren’t immediately clear.

Surveillance video obtained earlier this week shows the woman struggling to keep the front door of her building closed, but the attackers were able to force their way in.

One grabs the woman’s purse, spins her and throws her to the ground, a fall which broke the woman’s hip. After she falls, another suspect is seen smirking on camera. They took off out the front door with her purse, which had about $50 and her wallet, along with a debit card and insurance cards inside, authorities have said.

A neighbor said he saw the woman on the ground and ran outside to help.

“She was laying right there. I said are you OK and she said ‘No my hip hurts, my back hurts,'” said Benny Santiago, who has known the victim for more than a decade. He said she has a pet rabbit and loves spending time with people, including her son, Sean.

