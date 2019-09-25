NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

The Council on American-Islamic Relations sent a letter to Air Canada after a teenage girl said the airline forced her to remove her hijab before a flight out of San Francisco International Airport. According to her account, 13-year-old Fatima Abdelrahman, a member of the U.S. National Squash Team, ran into trouble well after getting through TSA checkpoints. “The Air Canada agent said you need to take that off — he pointed at my scarf — and I said I can’t and he said you have to,” Abdelrahman told KPIX, a CBS affiliate, via Skype. The girl said her request to remove the hijab in a private area was not granted and she had to do so in front of other passengers in the jet bridge before she was allowed to board.

