’13 Reasons Why’ trans star Tommy Dorfman is threatened to be kicked out of LaGuardia by Delta employee as she rants about being ‘misgendered’

Trans actress Tommy Dorfman has filmed the moment a Delta employee threatened to kick her out of LaGuardia airport after she complained when he misgendered her.

The filmmaker, who is friends with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, was waiting to board a flight to Atlanta when the incident occurred.

The 13 Reasons Why Star claimed she was ‘intentionally’ misgendered by two Delta staff ahead of the flight last week.

Video shows the 31-year-old facing off with a male Delta employee who initially refers to her as a woman, before correcting himself and calling her ‘he.’

At one point, the unnamed employee tells the TV star he could remove her from the airport.

‘If you want to continue, I have full authority to escort you out the building if you want to play that game with me,’ he says.

