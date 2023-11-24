13 Israeli hostages freed in Israel-Hamas temporary truce

Thirteen Israeli women and child hostages were freed Friday as part of the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas to free those civilians taken during the Oct 7 terrorist attack.The Israeli hostages were transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza and were en route to the border crossing with Egypt, Israeli media reported.Hamas on Friday will also release 12 Thai nationals in addition to the 13 Israelis, Egypt’s Head of the State Information Service Diaa Rashwan said.Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also confirmed the release of the Thai nationals.

“I have received confirmation from our national security team and ministry of foreign affairs that 12 Thai hostages have been released. Our RTE [Royal Thai Embassy] staffs are on their way to receive them,” Thavisin said in a post on X.The release comes weeks after Americans Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie, were freed Friday, followed by two Israeli women, Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, and Nurit Yitzhak, 79, who were handed over to the Red Cross Monday.

