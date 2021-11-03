Youngkin defeats McAuliffe in race for Virginia governor

Fox News:

The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that Republican Glenn Youngkin will win the gubernatorial race in Virginia, defeating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a statewide election with national implications that McAuliffe was once expected to win.

Youngkin ran a disciplined campaign, focusing on taxes, crime, and holding public schools accountable to parents, while McAuliffe spent much of his fire power the past couple of months linking Youngkin to former President Donald Trump.

McAuliffe also nationalized the race, campaigning with President Biden, Vice President Harris, former President Obama, and other top Democrats in an unsuccessful attempt to boost his fortunes.

“Alrighty Virginia, we won this thing,” Youngkin told supporters in his victory speech a little after 1 AM Wednesday.

And he vowed that “together, we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth.”

More at Fox News