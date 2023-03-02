Border Patrol agents along the nine southwest border sectors apprehended just over 128,000 migrants in February, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This is down slightly from January’s reported 128,410 migrant apprehensions in January but is up more than 30 percent from February 2021 — President Joe Biden’s first full month in office.

The more than 128,000 migrants apprehended in February would have set a record for February apprehensions had it not been for last year’s record-setting 159,170 apprehensions, according to reports issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In contrast, agents apprehended only 30,077 migrants in February 2020 — President Donald Trump’s last full year in office.

While many of the southwest border sectors experienced month-to-month decreases in apprehensions last month, the San Diego, Tucson, El Paso, Laredo, and Rio Grande Valley Sectors experienced slight to significant increases.

