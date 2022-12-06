Antisemitic hate crimes across New York City’s five boroughs more than doubled last month from a year ago, New York Police Department (NYPD) data revealed on Monday. The concerning rise unfolded against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jews.

There were 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in November versus 20 in November 2021, according to the NYPD data.

The 125% rise came the same month the artist formerly known as Kanye West unleashed a slew of antisemitic and pro-Hitler comments online and in interviews in recent weeks, including a threat to go “death con 3” on the Jews.

“Many of you are feeling fear and anxiety, no matter where you live. Let me be clear: Hatred and antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York City.”Mayor Eric Adams

Closer to home, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team” after sharing a link on social media to an antisemitic movie.

