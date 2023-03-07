Antisemitic hate crimes across New York City’s five boroughs more than doubled last month from a year ago, New York Police Department (NYPD) data revealed on Monday. The concerning rise unfolded against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jews.

There were 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in November versus 20 in November 2021, according to the NYPD data.

The 125% rise came the same month the artist formerly known as Kanye West unleashed a slew of antisemitic and pro-Hitler comments online and in interviews in recent weeks, including a threat to go “death con 3” on the Jews.

Closer to home, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team” after sharing a link on social media to an antisemitic movie.

Meanwhile, two armed individuals carrying a large hunting knife, a Glock 17 firearm, a 30-round magazine and a Nazi armband, who were planning an attack against the New York Jewish community were arrested by the NYPD at Penn Station on November 18.

