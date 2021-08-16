Breitbart:

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Laurence Tribe, who taught Barack Obama, has slammed the 44th president for holding a lavish 60th birthday bash at his oceanfront estate on Martha’s Vineyard, calling the entire spectacle “nauseating.”

In a tweet Sunday, Tribe wrote: “As Barack Obama’s longtime friend and former law school teacher, and as an admirer of much that he & Michelle have accomplished, I find this whole over-the-top, hyper-opulent birthday saga utterly disgusting, pathetically shallow, and frankly nauseating”.

As Barack Obama’s longtime friend and former law school teacher, and as an admirer of much that he & Michelle have accomplished, I find this whole over-the-top, hyper-opulent birthday saga utterly disgusting, pathetically shallow, and frankly nauseating https://t.co/vDtrz3W7Am — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 15, 2021

Tribe then linked to a recent column by Maureen Dowd of the New York Times, “Behold Barack Antoinette,” in which she mocked the nouveau-rîche pretenses of the Obamas, who had ditched their political allies in favor of celebrity guests:

Jay Gatsby gave big, lavish, new-money parties at his sprawling mansion on the water because he wanted to seem cool. He wanted Daisy to notice him. Barack Obama gave a big, lavish, new-money party at his sprawling mansion on the water because he wanted to seem cool. Being cool is important to him. One difference is that Gatsby opened his house to the uninvited. Obama closed his house to many of the invited after getting flak for hosting “a celebrity mosh pit,” as Stephen Colbert called it, while officials were telling people to mask back up.

The party crystallized the caricature of the Democratic Party that Joe Biden had to fight against in order to get elected. It was as far from Flint and Scranton as you can imagine: an orgy of the 1 percent — private jets, Martha’s Vineyard, limousine liberals and Hollywood whoring — complete with a meat-free menu.

Tribe continues to advise Democrats on their legal strategy.

More at Breitbart