CNS NEWS:

There were 121,965,000 people enrolled in government health insurance programs in 2017, according to the Census Bureau’s annual report on health insurance coverage, which was released this week.

That is an increase of 13,678,000 since 2013, when there were 108,287,000 on government health insurance. (2013 was the last year before the Obamacare government health-insurance exchanges opened.)

The 121,965,000 on government health insurance in 2017 included 52.2 percent of individuals living in households with incomes under $75,000; 47.2 percent of individuals living in households with incomes under $100,000; and 37.7 percent of the entire national population.

“This report classifies health insurance coverage into three different groups: overall coverage, private coverage, and government coverage,” said the Census Bureau report.

“Private coverage includes health insurance provided through an employer or union and coverage purchased directly by an individual from an insurance company or through an exchange,” it said.

“Government coverage,” it said, “includes federal programs, such as Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), individual state health plans, TRICARE, CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs), as well as care provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the military.