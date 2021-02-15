Biz Pac Review:

A 12-year-old North Carolina boy killed a home intruder in defense of his 73-year-old grandmother after two men allegedly broke into her home on Saturday, according to police and various media reports.

Officials with the Goldsboro Police Department said that a pair of masked suspects forcefully entered the home of Linda Ellis, a popular and well-liked figure in the community, and demanded that she give them her money.

ccording to WRAL, Ellis was allegedly shot by Khalil Herring. It’s not clear if the second suspect was armed.

“A 12-year-old juvenile occupant of the residence shot at the suspects with a firearm in self-defense, causing them to flee the area,” police noted in a statement, WRAL reported.

Goldsboro police arrived to find Ellis suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg. She was reportedly taken to an area hospital and treated.

Ellis’s niece, Chiquita Coley, told WRAL it was hard to come to grips with what had happened.

“My phone was constantly ringing, and ringing and ringing,” Coley said. “I just couldn’t believe she been shot because she’s a good person.”

