NEW YORK POST:

A 12-year-old Florida girl called an Uber to bring her to a parking garage to kill herself, and her family blamed the the company this week for her death, according to a report.

Benita “BB” Diamond, who is from Orlando, was picked up by a driver in the middle of the night on Jan. 10 despite the app’s policy against transporting minors, news station KCCI reported.

“If Uber had followed their policy, without a doubt, our daughter would still be here,” her father Ronald Diamond said Thursday at a press conference.

Her family said the girl took her mother’s phone to download the app then used a gift card she received for Christmas to pay for the ride.

While her parents were asleep, she was picked up in the Uber and driven to a nine-story parking garage, where she jumped from the top to her death, according to KCCI.

She left behind a note saying she was “past the point of return.”